Susan Dey maintained on Friday that she could never "ever" forget the face of the man who raped her on July 6 2016 when she had been picked up by a bogus Uber driver.

Dey‚ the mother of singer Tamara Dey‚ testified on Thursday at the Johannesburg High Court‚ sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court‚ how she was assaulted‚ raped and thrown down a bank after she had ordered an Uber to take her home from Montecasino in July 2016.

Although rape victims are usually not allowed to be named‚ Dey has given permission to be named.

Elias Mankgane‚ Daniel Maswikaneng‚ Treasure Bonga and Themba Mkhwanazi have pleaded not guilty to a number of counts including rape‚ robbery‚ kidnapping and assault.