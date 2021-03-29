Uber Eats driver killed after teen girls hijack vehicle with taser, smash into pavement

Two girls, aged 13 and 15, were charged with the murder and carjacking of a Pakistani immigrant killed last week while delivering food in Washington DC, in the US, in an incident a bystander captured on video.

The police said Mohammad Anwar, 66, died when the girls, armed with a taser, sped off in his car while he clung to the driver’s side with the door open and crashed seconds later outside the ballpark of the Washington Nationals.

A video posted on Saturday shows the encounter unfolding over 90 seconds and ending with Anwar’s Honda Accord on its side, the girls climbing out and a fatally injured Anwar motionless on the sidewalk.

By Sunday afternoon, the video had been seen at least 5.5 million times on Twitter.