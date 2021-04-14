South Africa

Nearly 850 new Covid-19 cases, 68 deaths recorded in 24 hours: Mkhize

By TimesLIVE - 14 April 2021 - 06:25
The new Covid-19 cases came from 26,165 tests at a positivity rate of 3.23%.
The new Covid-19 cases came from 26,165 tests at a positivity rate of 3.23%.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

About two hours after announcing that SA had halted its rollout of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed that 847 new infections and 67 deaths had been recorded in 24 hours.

This means that 1,559,960 cases have been confirmed, as well as 53,423 fatalities.

The new cases came from 26,165 tests at a positivity rate of 3.23%.

The deaths were recorded in Gauteng (28), the North West (19), the Free State (9), the Eastern Cape (8) the Northern Cape (2) and the Western Cape (1). No deaths were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo or Mpumalanga.

TimesLIVE

'Extremely low' number of Covid-19 patients in Netcare hospitals

A source told TimesLIVE that the last Covid-19 patient at St Augustine's Hospital was discharged on Thursday.
News
20 hours ago

Government extends Covid-19 loan scheme deadline by three months

SA has extended by a further three months the deadline of a loan scheme that is central to efforts to counter the economic impact of the COVID-19 ...
Business
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X