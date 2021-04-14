GALLERY | A glimpse into Nelson Makamo’s latest exhibition

World-renowned artist Nelson Makamo’s latest exhibition, Human Grace, explores black lives and black communities with an underlying feeling of optimism, or human grace as his exhibition title suggests.

The body of work, which he created during a residency at Everard Read Leeu Estates in Franschhoek earlier this year, is an attempt to capture everyday people going about their ordinary lives in the chaos that is the city.

The works, medium- and close-up portraits, have mainly been done using charcoal, ink, acrylic, oil and watercolours and at their very heart, they convey warmth and emotion. As Makamo says: “My work will always talk to the grace of humanity.”