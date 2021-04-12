Covid-19: Low risk for third wave in SA - AI powered algorithm predicts

Amid fears of the possibility of the country experiencing a third wave of Covid-19 infections, models show there is a low risk although the country remains vulnerable.

This is according to a finding using an artificial intelligence (AI)-based algorithm designed by the University of the Witwatersrand in partnership with iThemba LABS, the provincial government of Gauteng and York University in Canada.

Wits University said the AI-powered early detection system functions by predicting future daily confirmed cases based on historical data from SA’s past infection history. It includes features such as mobility indices, stringency indices and epidemiological parameters.

“These parameters are consistent with clinical public health measures that can contain, control and mitigate against the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Dr James Orbinski, director of the York University Dahdaleh Institute for Global Health Research.

The AI-based algorithm works in parallel and supports the data of an already existing algorithm based on more classical analytics. Both algorithms work independently and are updated daily. The existence of two independent algorithms adds robustness to the predictive capacity of the algorithms. The data of the AI-based analysis is published on a website updated daily.