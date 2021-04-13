No blood clots seen in SA vaccinations

No cases of very rare blood clots have been detected in SA health-care workers who have received the J&J Covid-19 vaccine under the Sisonke implementation study, the co-principal investigator Prof Glenda Gray said on Monday night.

By April 12, 289,787 health-care workers had been vaccinated in the first phase of SA’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, according to health minister Zweli Mkhize.

The European Medicines Agency’s safety committee is reviewing four cases of extraordinary and serious blood blots — out of nearly five million vaccinations — which have been seen after the J&J jab in the US.

“At present, no clear causal relationship has been established between these rare events and the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine,” the company said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.