Tour and charter operations hit hardest
Bus industry buckles under Covid-19 pressure
South African bus companies are under siege, with many operating at a loss and facing possible closure due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This has forced them to reduce operations, shed jobs or face possible closure as a result of poor revenue due to dwindling passenger numbers amid the Covid-19 pandemic...
