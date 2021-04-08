South Africa

Power utility denies signing new contract with Australian company sold to Seriti

Eskom's coal supply deal corrupt, says NUM

08 April 2021 - 09:51
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is at loggerheads with Eskom over a proposal by the power utility to extend a coal supply contract with an Australian company without going to tender.

The union last week filed an affidavit at the Sandton police station alleging corruption that could run into billions of rand in the process of trying to extend the coal supply contract with South32, which is being sold to SA company Seriti Resources...

