Illegal RDP occupants refuse to leave the houses

Residents of Daveyton in Ekurhuleni who have invaded RDP houses are refusing to vacate them, claiming their allocation was flawed.

On Monday, Ekurhuleni metro police forcefully removed some of the residents who illegally occupied houses at Chief Albert Luthuli Ext 6, but soon after their eviction some residents returned to illegally occupy the houses again.

According to the Gauteng department of human settlements, 43 houses were illegally occupied.

Vusi Mnguni, one of the RDP invaders, said problems arose during the houses' allocation by the department late last year.

Mnguni said they discovered that a lot of people from a neighbouring Gabon informal settlement and those who live in backyard rooms in Daveyton had been overlooked.

"We asked the people allocating the house to produce data which could prove that the people moving into the houses were on the waiting list and they failed. We then allocated ourselves some of the houses," Mnguni said.

The community further alleged that some of the houses had been sold to people who did not qualify.

Mnguni said all the people who have moved into the houses were not willing to leave. "We are not going anywhere. These are our homes now," he said.