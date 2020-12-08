Living dangerously: Chest-freezer, beds, wardrobe & stove in substation

A Johannesburg mother and her four children were evicted from a transformer substation they had occupied and turned into a home.

According to the department of environment and infrastructure services, the family, believed to be from Zimbabwe, had occupied a 11Kv high voltage transformer substation chamber in Randburg. It was not clear how long they had been staying in the chamber.

The discovery was made on Monday during operation #Kleena Joburg.

Items found inside the chamber included a chest freezer, beds, a wardrobe and stove.

“The problem of homelessness is big in the City of Johannesburg because of the lack of economic opportunities available. While the situation we found is a sad one, it's a very dangerous one and there are even children involved. But the biggest concern is the illegality and vandalism that happened for them to be in there in the first place. That is why we had to save them by evicting them,” said MMC for environmental and infrastructure services Mpho Moerane.