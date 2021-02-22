South Africa

Windows smashed, wires cut, taps and toilet seats stolen

Trashed school not open

22 February 2021 - 07:16

More than 1,500 pupils from Diepsloot Secondary School in the north of Johannesburg are yet to resume classes after their school was vandalised during the holidays.

The school's windows have been smashed and electrical cables were cut while taps and toilet seats were stolen...

