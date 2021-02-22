Windows smashed, wires cut, taps and toilet seats stolen
Trashed school not open
More than 1,500 pupils from Diepsloot Secondary School in the north of Johannesburg are yet to resume classes after their school was vandalised during the holidays.
The school's windows have been smashed and electrical cables were cut while taps and toilet seats were stolen...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.