Trans people tell their own stories

Reality TV show to showcase transgender community in new light

Yaya Mavundla, Gugu Kumalo, Gina Sokoyi and Ramazan Ngobese are headlining groundbreaking reality TV show, Becoming, that shines the revolutionary spotlight on the transgender community.



Set to premiere on Mzansi Magic on April 7, the new show is produced by Basetsana Kumalo’s Connect TV that has helmed unscripted productions Our Perfect Wedding and Date My Family...