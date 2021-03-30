UKZN bears brunt after students protests
Varsities spend R32m on vandalism
The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has spent more than R27m to repair property damaged during students protests between July and February.
The department of higher education and training said UKZN was one of the nine institutions that cost taxpayers over R32m to repair vandalised property since last year...
