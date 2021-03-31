Manager was recorded using the k-word to refer to blacks

Not even slap on wrist for uncouth racist

A senior manager of an agricultural machinery distributor, who casually used the k-word to refer to black people during a presentation at a dealership in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, has been allowed to walk from the incident scot-free.



Despite being caught on tape and his subsequent admission to using the racist slur on numerous occasions, Chris Diedericks, a technical manager at Kempston Agri, was merely subjected to "an internal inquiry" whose sanction the company refuses to reveal...