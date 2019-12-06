Tarring everyone with the same racist brush limits our possibilities

A white person kills a black person, then all white people in SA are racists. A black person mugs and injures a Chinese woman, then all black people in SA are thugs and xenophobes.

It's amazing how easy it is in this country to resort to the silliest, shallowest commentary over something as profound and deep as racism.

I think you can already guess what has inspired me to write this column. The one part of the commentary relates to a black man captured on CCTV mugging a Chinese woman in Cyrildene, Johannesburg.

When the footage went viral, social media was aflame with comments alluding to the fact that the black man was a xenophobe. Turns out that the man, who has since appeared in court, is actually a Zimbabwean national.

The second part of the commentary relates, of course, to the murder of Anele Hoyana by Fritz Joubert.

The video shows repeatedly Joubert bludgeoning Hoyana, while ranting: "You sit on your knees for the white man, for the white farmer."

It's a chilling video that inevitably sent people scurrying to their racial laagers.