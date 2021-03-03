The idea of being palatable to the DA should horrify any self-respecting black person
Mr President, worry about being likeable to these racists
There are two “compliments” that no self-respecting person should ever accept. The first is from a man telling you that you’re a better woman and the second is from a white person telling you that you’re a “different” kind of black person.
The first “compliment” is often made by men who have absolutely no respect for women, and who think that only certain women deserve respect...
