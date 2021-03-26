Teens arrested after body of 11-year-old is found in bushes

Murder suspect asked victim's family about his whereabouts

One of the two teenagers who allegedly killed an 11-year-old boy for his phone went to the family of the deceased and asked about his whereabouts on the same day his body was found in the bushes.



Tibane Mahanyele, 11, from GaMamadila village outside Seshego, in Polokwane, disappeared on Monday. He had gone to watch a soccer tournament with the suspects in nearby Makweya village. His body was found the next day under a tree by a passer-by. Police have arrested the 15-year-old suspects...