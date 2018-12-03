Toilet stabbing accused 'dabbling in Satanism'
The father of the boy who was stabbed to death inside a school toilet has expressed disappointment at what he calls lack of ubuntu by the suspect's family.
Talking during the memorial service of his son Shelton at Dikeledi Makapan Primary School on Thursday, Roy Karuweruwe said the family of the arrested teen have never come to apologise.
Shelton was murdered allegedly by a 17-year-old pupil from Mmankala Technical High School in Makapanstad, North West.
The teenager allegedly stabbed the younger boy several times in the toilets of Dikeledi Makapan Primary School.
Clearly in pain as he spoke about his son, Karuweruwe said Shelton was loving and intelligent, saying "he could read before he could write".
The suspect's classmate said the teenager, who is still in police juvenile detention, was fine and performing well in his studies until his behaviour started changing this year.
"He was humble and an average student until this year, during the second term, when he started acting strangely.
"We heard rumours that he could be involved in satanic activities," said the pupil.
"On one casual day he came wearing a pink [female] gown with nothing underneath and a head wrap to school and sometimes during exams, he would come and sleep in class until we heard rumours that he could be involved in satanic activities," said another pupil.
The memory of Shelton, who was scheduled to be buried in Zimbabwe yesterday, will be etched in the hearts of the community he left behind after it was announced that a computer lab at his school will be named in his honour.
This announcement was made by businessman Edwin Anderson, CEO of Zororo Phumulani Undertakers, who also volunteered his services to repatriate the boy's body to Mount Darwin, 160km north of Harare.
He said the school would provide a structure and they would supply the computers.