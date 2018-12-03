Toilet stabbing accused 'dabbling in Satanism'

The father of the boy who was stabbed to death inside a school toilet has expressed disappointment at what he calls lack of ubuntu by the suspect's family.

Talking during the memorial service of his son Shelton at Dikeledi Makapan Primary School on Thursday, Roy Karuweruwe said the family of the arrested teen have never come to apologise.

Shelton was murdered allegedly by a 17-year-old pupil from Mmankala Technical High School in Makapanstad, North West.

The teenager allegedly stabbed the younger boy several times in the toilets of Dikeledi Makapan Primary School.

Clearly in pain as he spoke about his son, Karuweruwe said Shelton was loving and intelligent, saying "he could read before he could write".

The suspect's classmate said the teenager, who is still in police juvenile detention, was fine and performing well in his studies until his behaviour started changing this year.