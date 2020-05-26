South Africa

Rapist, 17, jailed for raping woman while on bail for similar charge

By Naledi Shange - 26 May 2020 - 12:24
A 17-year-old has been found guilty of raping a 55-year-old woman at her home in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga.
A 17-year-old has been found guilty of raping a 55-year-old woman at her home in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A 17-year-old who raped a 55-year-old woman in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, in October last year has been sentenced to five years behind bars.

"The victim was at home in KwaMhlanga with her husband when the accused assaulted them both with a knife and raped the complainant several times. He was eventually arrested,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said in a statement this week.

In aggravation of sentence, KwaMhlanga regional court prosecutor Bianca Harmse "convinced the court not to see the accused as a juvenile since he is not a first-time offender", said Nyuswa.

He had committed the offence "while he was out on free bail under the care of his guardian for a similar offence he [allegedly] committed in Vaalbank”, Nyuswa said.

The Vaalbank case is yet to be finalised.

“He was sentenced to five years' imprisonment and another five years suspended on condition that he is not again convicted for a similar offence during the period of his suspension. He was declared unfit to possess a firearm and was found unsuitable to work with children in terms of Child Justice Act 38 of 2005,” said Nyuswa.

She said the NPA was encouraged by the conviction.

“The NPA welcomes the conviction and sentence, hoping that it will send a strong message to members of the young generation who commit similar offences,” Nyuswa said.

Diepsloot opens its heart to teen poison victim

In the true spirit of ubuntu, residents of Diepsloot have joined hands to donate food and other essentials towards the funeral of a teenage girl who ...
News
11 hours ago

It's scandalous how we have gendered consent in sex

My second wish is for Tumi to spend every last cent legally teaching Matlhodi what consent is, sue her.
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alcohol, exercise and no curfew - SA to move to lockdown level 3 on June 1
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X