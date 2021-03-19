The unconscious driver of a business goes beyond profit
How to shift to a purpose-driven business
Many entrepreneurs started their businesses with a vision of making a difference in the world. They defined their purpose early on, and very often it wasn’t just about making a profit. However, as businesses mature and new leadership steps in their sense of purpose is lost and they exist purely for the bottom line (profit).
The global pandemic has certainly been an eye opener for most businesses that have had to dig deep in order to stay afloat, especially those whose sole reason for existing was profit. Some have reinvented themselves, while others closed shop. Those that made it through the first and second wave of the virus and full-blown lockdown have chosen to reassess their purpose – and it couldn’t have come at a better time. ..
