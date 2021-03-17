Lawyers of cops accused of Ntumba murder demand state's evidence
Lawyers representing the four police officers who have been arrested in connection with the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba have demanded that the state provide the evidence it is using to charge their clients before they apply for bail.
The lawyers want the state to provide a postmortem report, forensic ballistic reports on the firearms used and the video footage that the state has in its possession...
