South Africa

Attempted murder case opened after police trace student shot on Monday

Police say the student claims she and a friend were picked up by police on Monday and an altercation ensued between herself and an officer when they were dropped off near Braamfontein cemetery

17 March 2021 - 15:54
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The police used water cannons to disperse protesting Wits University students on Monday. Police say they have traced a student who says she was shot by police on Monday, and a case of attempted murder has been opened.
The police used water cannons to disperse protesting Wits University students on Monday. Police say they have traced a student who says she was shot by police on Monday, and a case of attempted murder has been opened.
Image: Alaister Russell

A case of attempted murder was registered at the Hillbrow police station after the police tracked down and interviewed the student who was shot in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Monday.

National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the police on Tuesday successfully traced the 20-year-old student, who had allegedly been shot by the police the evening before.

Wits University SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Monday that the student was shot during clashes with the police.

The police initially said on Monday that none of its members deployed in Braamfontein had fired any shots during student protests in the area.

Naidoo said on Wednesday that following the interview on Tuesday, the matter was being referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directive (Ipid) for further investigation.

Student shot, another injured in clashes with cops

One student was shot with rubber bullets and another was injured after she fell when police clashed with protesting students in Johannesburg on the ...
News
1 day ago

Naidoo said the student alleged that on Monday she and her male friend were picked up by the police who were travelling in a marked police vehicle. She said when they were being dropped off near Braamfontein cemetery, an altercation ensued between herself and a police officer.

The student said she was then forced out of the police vehicle and subsequently shot in the leg.

“This incident happened in an area where no students protests were taking place,” Naidoo said.

Naidoo said the police officers against whom the  allegation was being levelled had not yet been identified.

National SAPS commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole said the matter was viewed very seriously and he had sanctioned a departmental investigation.

"[SAPS] management would like to reiterate its position that members of the SAPS are always encouraged to conduct themselves in a professional manner and to execute their duties within the boundaries of the law,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Students regroup to throw rocks at police after water cannons used

The first day of the national shutdown of higher education institutions by students across the country got off to a rocky start in Braamfontein as ...
News
2 days ago

'Wits journalism students shot with rubber bullets as cop laughs': campus radio station manager

Two young student journalists' first experience of reporting live from the scene turned traumatic as they were shot with rubber bullets.
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X