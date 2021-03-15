'We might need a month': Students vow to protest until demands are met

It could take “a month” of student protests before demands are ultimately met, Wits University SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka said on Monday.

Speaking in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, where students were protesting on Monday, Mfeka said the students would protest for as long as it took for President Cyril Ramaphosa to accede to their demand of “free education, and free education now”.

“The latest is that Braamfontein has been rendered ungovernable, and other parts of the country have also been rendered ungovernable. Over the weekend, we met with all SRC presidents, all 26 of us, and we decided that the state of higher education and learning in our country is not healthy and if we don't address its health a lot of students will suffer.

“We're continuing [with protests] the rest of the week, until our demands are met. The week might not be enough to address out demands — we might need a month,” said Mfeka.