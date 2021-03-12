DUT concerned about ‘lower than expected’ registration of first time students
The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has extended its registration period by two weeks, saying it is concerned the number of first-time students appears to be lower than projected.
DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said on Friday that due to “registration challenges”, management “approved the proposal to extend the current registration period by two weeks to end on March 26 2021”.
“The university is concerned about the lower than expected number of students registered so far,” he said.
“On the merits of the first-time entry students declared challenges, the relevant university officers will grant permits to those students who will then gain access to registration facilities. As a result of the Covid-19 restrictions and protocols, DUT will not allow any unannounced visits and access without permits having been granted in advance.
“The DUT finance department and the financial aid department are working diligently to help expedite the process of unblocking qualifying returning students.
“The university had previously submitted the entire list of first-time entry students to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), seeking feedback on the confirmation status of the applicants who require funding support.
“As has been the case since about 2018, the university can only allow students to register once their funding status has been confirmed by NSFAS. Those applicants who may be affected by this will not forfeit their firm offer as a result of the NSFAS delay.
“With regard to returning students, all returning and qualifying NSFAS-funded students - based on assessment of their eligibility for further NSFAS funding in 2021 - will be unblocked, irrespective of whether they have fees outstanding as a result of non-payment by NSFAS.”
Khan said online lectures for annual and first semester programmes would commence on March 29.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.