Gupta associate Salim Essa accuses state capture inquiry of defaming him, threatens legal action

Gupta associate Salim Essa has blasted the Zondo commission, accusing it of defaming him and implicating him in crimes he had nothing to do with.

This Essa did in a strongly worded letter to the commission secretary on Wednesday night.

But before the ink on his letter could dry, former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama was repeating the allegations that Essa accused the commission of thumb-sucking.

Essa claims in the letter that the commission created the proposition that he met Gama at Singh’s office and that he took Gama to the Gupta residence.