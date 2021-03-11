Siyabonga Gama was 'ambushed' into meeting the Guptas at home

Days later, Essa contacted Gama, saying he was ready to meet and provided him with a location.

The GPS led Gama to the Gupta home. Essa was waiting outside and they both walked inside into what “looked like a boardroom”.

After exchanging a few pleasantries, said Gama, in walked an Indian man who was introduced to him as Tony Gupta.

“We had a discussion. He [Gupta] was indicating to me that they had followed my career at Transnet. He said I had done very well,” said Gama.