Whistleblower Bianca Goodson tells Zondo commission Eskom R1.6bn payment went directly to Gupta associate company

Former Trillian Management Consultancy (TMC) CEO and whistleblower Bianca Goodson has recounted how she was barred from seeing any payments from Eskom to the company during her brief stint there because transactions were tightly controlled by Gupta associates.



Goodson, who blew the whistle on how the company swindled millions of rands from the power utility through dodgy dealings and without doing much work, took the stand at the Zondo commission on Thursday where she detailed operations of the company when she joined it in January 2016...