Whistleblower Bianca Goodson tells Zondo commission Eskom R1.6bn payment went directly to Gupta associate company
Former Trillian Management Consultancy (TMC) CEO and whistleblower Bianca Goodson has recounted how she was barred from seeing any payments from Eskom to the company during her brief stint there because transactions were tightly controlled by Gupta associates.
Goodson, who blew the whistle on how the company swindled millions of rands from the power utility through dodgy dealings and without doing much work, took the stand at the Zondo commission on Thursday where she detailed operations of the company when she joined it in January 2016...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.