No staff, no track record... no worries

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture has heard how former cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Des van Rooyen and his adviser helped give contractual advantage to an obscure Gupta-linked company despite it not having employees or track record.

This was revealed by former Trillian Management Consulting (TMC) CEO and whistleblower Bianca Goodson, who took the stand at the commission on Thursday.

Goodson detailed how she allegedly tagged along to visit Van Rooyen in Pretoria with Trillian Capital Partners (TCP) CEO Eric Wood and two directors from Dubai-based Oliver Wyman where they made business presentations, with Van Rooyen allegedly giving them pointers on where to look for tender opportunities in the department.

“I didn't even know what this company [TMC] was going to do. We don’t even have employees. I can’t even say what we are good at because we did not even exist,” she said.

TCP is TMC’s holding company, headed by another Gupta associate Salim Essa, and has been implicated in the large-scale looting of millions of rand from Eskom by piggybacking on a McKinsey & Co management consultancy contract where its main work was as a “political fixer”.