Lawyer details how Gama signed R95m security contract for Transnet without reading it

A lawyer who advised Transnet on legal matters has detailed how the parastatal paid R95.5m over 25 months for security services to a company owned by General Siphiwe Nyanda yet the firm did not have no employees and also not registered with regulatory authority.

Christopher Todd, an attorney and a director at Bowman Gilfillan Attorneys, on Wednesday detailed how former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama approved a security contract with General Nyanda Security (GNS) without reading its document. Nyanda was one of the two directors of GNS.

Todd, who represented Transnet on legal matters between 2007 and 2010, told the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture that no proper public procurement process was followed in awarding the multi-million tender to GNS.

The tender, which Gama approved in December 2007, was meant to last for five months and then be subjected to a review.

“ ...The initial pricing of the contract was estimated at R18m and that exceeded Mr Gama’s authority to approve the contract as his authority was limited to a contract not exceeding R10m. But Mr Gama said ‘I only approved five months’… But as it happened, this contract doubled in value inside that five months,” Todd told the commission.

Zondo was alarmed at the alleged conduct of Mr Gama.

“It is most concerning that a CEO signed a document committing a company to such millions of rands without reading the document,” Zondo said.

Todd told the commission that during a disciplinary hearing, Gama was questioned about his relationship with Nyanda, a former chief of the SA National Defense Force and former communications minister.

Todd said Transnet accused Gama of having a personal relationship with Nyanda but he denied it and said he knew Nyanda like any other member of the public.