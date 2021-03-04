Trillian's lifespan only envisaged for dispensation under Jacob Zuma – Bianca Goodson
Gupta-linked Trillian Management Consultancy (TMC) had no apparent long-term plans of business operation beyond the tenure of former president Jacob Zuma.
This is according to former TMC CEO and whistleblower Bianca Goodson, who testified before the Zondo commission on the dodgy dealings of the company on Thursday...
