Paroled KZN child rapist goes back to jail for life

She accepted evidence that the child had been looking for a friend when Mkhize forced her into his home and, after raping her, kicked and threatened her and told her he had killed his own children.

On a second occasion, Mkhize grabbed her as she was returning home from the shop, tied her up with a rope and taped her mouth shut.

Judges Mohini Moodley and Philip Nkosi, who presided over the initial four review matters, said in an 18-page judgment that Bodlani had correctly reiterated minimum sentencing provisions and had emphasised the seriousness of the crime, adding that sentences must reflect the indignation of the community.

“She described the rape as a monstrous and atrocious deed and noted that the complainant had suffered physical injuries and had become mentally unstable. She noted that he did not show any remorse. She mentioned that he had not used a condom and had exposed the child to HIV.

“Then in a sudden volte-face [about-face], she said she believed the accused’s own children would suffer if he were sentenced to life imprisonment and that she must show him mercy. She imposed a 10-year sentence and suspended half the sentence, which was totally at odds with her preceding comments.”