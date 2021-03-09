Limpopo health unions suspend strike over new 'cost-saving' roster

Health unions in Limpopo have suspended their plans to go on strike over a new roster following a meeting with the provincial health department.



The Limpopo department of health introduced a new roster this year as it accused thousands of its health workers of milking it of nearly R2bn in the past two years by allegedly manipulating rosters to create the need for overtime pay. The new roster cut overtime and allowed employees to work 40 hours a week...