Limpopo health unions suspend strike over new 'cost-saving' roster
Health unions in Limpopo have suspended their plans to go on strike over a new roster following a meeting with the provincial health department.
The Limpopo department of health introduced a new roster this year as it accused thousands of its health workers of milking it of nearly R2bn in the past two years by allegedly manipulating rosters to create the need for overtime pay. The new roster cut overtime and allowed employees to work 40 hours a week...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.