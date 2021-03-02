Health workers accused of manipulating rosters
Limpopo health department spends almost R2bn on overtime
The Limpopo department of health has accused thousands of its health workers of milking the state of nearly R2bn in the past two years by allegedly manipulating rosters to create the need for overtime pay.
Yesterday, the department said it would not back down on its plan to introduce new rosters in public health facilities, cut overtime and allow employees to work 40 hours a week...
