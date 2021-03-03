Unions call for independent probe

Nurses the biggest culprits in abusing overtime system – study

Nurses have been singled out as the worst abusers of overtime and sick leave system in Limpopo, according to a study conducted by the provincial department of health.



The study, which looked into the department's spending on overtime and sick leave, revealed that nurses aged between 20 and 29 utilised more sick leave days and worked overtime in order to milk the state. ..