SA records 194 deaths and 856 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours

By Staff Reporter - 02 March 2021 - 21:32
SA recorded 856 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, after recording 566 the day before. As of 6.30pm on Tuesday, 76,037 health-care workers had been vaccinated.
Image: 123RF/Kateryna Kon

SA on Tuesday saw a second consecutive day of fewer than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases, with 856 new infections recorded.

The new cases came from 23,753 tests, at a positivity rate of 3.6%. This followed the 566 cases recorded the day before.

To date 1,514,815 infections had been recorded across SA.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that there were 194 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 50,271.

Of these newly recorded deaths, 80 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 43 were in Gauteng, 29 were in the Free State, 15 were in Limpopo, 12 were in the Western Cape, eight were in the Eastern Cape and seven were in the Northern Cape. There were no deaths recorded in Mpumalanga or the North West.

Mkhize said 1,433,320 recoveries had been recorded to date, at a recovery rate of 94.6%.

There were 76,037 health-care workers vaccinated as of 6.30pm on Tuesday.

