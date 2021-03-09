World

Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter for not deleting protest content

By Reuters - 09 March 2021 - 13:41
Twitter, Google, Facebook each have three cases against them, with each violation punishable by a fine of up to 4 million roubles and cases have also been filed against Tiktok and Telegram, the report said.
Twitter, Google, Facebook each have three cases against them, with each violation punishable by a fine of up to 4 million roubles and cases have also been filed against Tiktok and Telegram, the report said.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Russian authorities are suing five social media platforms for allegedly failing to delete posts urging children to take part in illegal protests, the Interfax news agency cited a Moscow court as saying on Tuesday.

Twitter, Google, Facebook each have three cases against them, with each violation punishable by a fine of up to 4 million roubles and cases have also been filed against TikTok and Telegram, the report said.

The cases were opened after protests nationwide over last month's jailing of Alexei Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin. Navalny and his supporters say his 30-month sentence, for alleged parole violations related to an embezzlement case, was trumped up for political reasons, something the authorities deny.

Google declined to say on the Interfax report. Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Telegram did not immediately respond to requests for say.

The cases against Google, Facebook and Twitter will be heard on April 2, the agency said.

Facebook takes down main page of Myanmar military

Facebook on Sunday deleted the main page of the Myanmar military under it standards prohibiting the incitement of violence, the company said, a day ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
X