Merafong municipality | Old mining towns struggling to cope

The Merafong local municipality says it is faced with a serious challenge of low revenue and a declining economy that has historically been dependent on the mining industry.

The municipality in western Gauteng covers gold mining towns such as Carletonville and townships Khutsong, Wedela and new settlement Elijah Barayi Village, Fochville and its settlements Kokosi, Greenspark and Losberg, Oberholzer and Welverdiend.