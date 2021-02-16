Polokwane community block roads over dry taps
A community in Polokwane have been blockading roads with burning tyres and other objects for the past two days as they accuse local authorities of failing to provide clean water.
Residents of Lehae La Batho in Seshego are demanding restoration of water supply and the Polokwane municipality must resolve what they say are problems in the billing system...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.