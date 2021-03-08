'Due to Covid-19, many applicants qualify because parents lost their jobs'
NSFAS facing shortfall on funding for new academic year – Nzimande
Minister of higher education Blade Nzimande on Monday announced that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) was facing a shortfall on its funding for 2021 which is why it has been unable to confirm funding for new university students.
Nzimande was speaking during a briefing on funding decisions for 2021 prospective students in the post-school education and training sector...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.