'Due to Covid-19, many applicants qualify because parents lost their jobs'

NSFAS facing shortfall on funding for new academic year – Nzimande

Minister of higher education Blade Nzimande on Monday announced that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) was facing a shortfall on its funding for 2021 which is why it has been unable to confirm funding for new university students.



Nzimande was speaking during a briefing on funding decisions for 2021 prospective students in the post-school education and training sector...