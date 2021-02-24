Former NSFAS administrator named dean of Johannesburg Business School at UJ
Former National Student Financial Aid Scheme administrator Dr Randall Carolissen has been appointed as the dean of the Johannesburg Business School (JBS) at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).
Carolissen’s 30-month term at the financial aid scheme came to an end in December and he will resume his new position on March 1...
