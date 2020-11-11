Apply for NSFAS at a teachers' centre

Potential higher education students in need of financial aid will now be able to apply at nearby teacher centres.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has partnered with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to use 15 national teachers' centres across the country as application centres for financial aid.

“The aim of the partnership is to reach out to those students who meet the requirements and in need of financial assistance but unable to access NSFAS funding. This is usually due to lack of internet facilities or application resources in their areas,” says NSFAS spokesperson Phatisa Ntlonze.

The DBE has availed the following centres in KwaZulu–Natal − Sizweni Teachers' Centre in Newcastle; King Cetshwayo Teachers' Centre in Empangeni; the Zululand Teachers Centre in Vryheid; Hammersdale Teachers' Centre, Ugu Teachers' Centre in Harding; Umlazi Teachers' Centre situated in the Durban central business district and the Pinetown Teachers' Centre. In the Free State applicants can visit the Xhariep District Teachers' Centre in Koffiefontein.

In the Eastern Cape applications can be done at the Lusikisiki Teachers' Centre; Amathole Teachers' Centre in Butterworth; Libode Teachers' Centre and the Sterkspruit Teachers' Centre.

Applicants who are residents of Mpumalanga can use the Mondi Science, Career Guidance and FET Skills Centre in Piet Retief; Nkangala Teachers' Centre in Maganagobushwa and Bohlabela Teachers' Centre in Graskop.

“These centres are also available to use for free for grade nine pupils who have an interest in studying at any Technical and Vocational Education and Training colleges. Out of school youth who require funding can also use these centres,” says Ntlonze.

Applications for NSFAS funding will close on 30 November 2020.

*To find out more about the NSFAS application process you can visit www.nsfas.org.za or call 0800 067 327.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.