Honour women, bedrock and pillar of society

When we see, in our supposedly civilised society, the unabated incidents of killings, rape and domestic violence against the women, we must worry about our future as humans.

The egregious gender-based violations against women have caused a great deal of hurdles for the smooth function of fair society, and that needs to be dealt with seriously. The campaign to empower women is clear but not loud enough as women in many parts of the world continue to live in fear in their locations and homes.

It is common practice to flout women's dignity in almost every field and occupation. They have to endure physical, mental and emotional torture. These are untold miseries that demand deterring force to emancipate women from exploitation. It is imperative to save women from insecure environments and provide sympathetic support and confidence in order to re-establish normal happy life for them and their loved ones.

For pecuniary reasons women at times have to select a humiliating path, just for survival. Who is responsible for this situation? When people fail to give respect, honour and dignity to women, then that human society structure can collapse. The real architects of society are women. Behind every man's success there is a woman's work.

Let's acknowledge that universal role by women to make society work. We can start by using the International Women's Day today to make that pledge.

Hanif A. PatelEklera-Bhanondra

Gujarat Province, India