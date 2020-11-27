Masilela accused turn against accomplice

Four of the five men accused of murdering Rhythm City actor Dumisani Masilela have turned against one co-accused, fingering him as the triggerman who fired the shot that killed the TV star.

The accused's confession statements were read into the record in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday during trial.

Sfundo Harrison Nkosi, 30, of Ivory Park, Bongani John Masombuka, 34, of Tembisa, and Khumbuzo Solomon Mukhuba, 27, Brian Makhubedu, 24, and Mashudu Malema, 31, all of Ivory Park, appeared in the court again yesterday where their matter was rolled over to today.

A sixth suspect, Shadrack “Jovis” Mataule, was killed during a shootout with police officers during a separate crime incident.

Nkosi, Masombuka, Makhubedu and Malema accused Mukhuba of pulling the trigger and ultimately killing Masilela on August 2 2017.

In his statement, Malema said on the night of Masilela’s shooting, the group had been on a hijacking spree and were travelling in a Toyota Quantum which was hijacked in Mpumalanga, and a Jeep that was stolen that night.

Malema identified Masombuka as the ring leader who conceived the idea of committing the hijackings that night.

“He had information of a yellow Jeep and we all boarded the Quantum and proceeded to Daveyton. Bongani (Masombuka) was driving,” he said.

“Jovalava (Mataule) and Solly Mukhuba were in possession of firearms and I was a passenger. We went straight to where the Jeep was parked and found the driver and another person outside the car in the parking area,” he said.