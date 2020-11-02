BMW 'ripped into pieces' in Joburg horror crash

Five people were killed and several others injured in separate collisions in Johannesburg at the weekend.

In one incident, three men died in a collision along Hendrik Potgieter near 14th Avenue, west of Johannesburg.

"Paramedics from ER24 that arrived on the scene found a BMW ripped into several pieces. Upon assessment, they found that three men succumbed to their injuries on the scene," ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak.

The men were declared dead at the scene.

ER24 also attended to other collisions which claimed the lives of two people.