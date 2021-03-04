South Africa

Germany charges ex-Steinhoff managers with balance sheet fraud

By Jan Schwarz, Alexander Huebner and Nqobile Dludla - 04 March 2021 - 17:49
German prosecutors filed charges against three former managers at Steinhoff for allegedly manipulating the balance sheet. Stock image.
German prosecutors filed charges against three former managers at Steinhoff for allegedly manipulating the balance sheet. Stock image.
Image: Nikkimeel/123RF

German prosecutors have filed charges against three former managers at South African retailer Steinhoff for balance sheet fraud, three years after the company first revealed holes in its accounts.

The Oldenburg prosecutor's office said on Thursday it had filed charges against the trio for allegedly manipulating the balance sheet by including fictitious transactions worth more than 1.5 billion euros (R27bn).

The managers, who were not named, are also accused of over-valuing real estate by 820 million euros (R14.8bn), investigators said.

The German regional court must now decide whether to open proceedings against the managers. Balance sheet manipulation is punishable by up to three years in prison.

Steinhoff, which has its operational headquarters in Stellenbosch near Cape Town and traces its roots to Westerstede near Bremen in Germany, declined to comment.

Justice minister Ronald Lamola defends NPA's 'slow pace' in charging Markus Jooste

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has come to the defence of the National Prosecuting Authority
News
23 hours ago

Steinhoff first disclosed the hole in its accounts in December 2017, shocking investors who had backed its reinvention from a small South African outfit to a multinational retailer at the vanguard of the European discount furniture retail industry.

In the country's biggest corporate scandal, an investigation carried out by PwC found in 2019 that the firm recorded fictitious or irregular transactions totalling 6.5 billion euros (R117.5bn) between its 2009 and 2017 financial years.

The PwC investigators found a small group of former Steinhoff executives and individuals from outside the company, implemented the deals, which substantially inflated the group’s profit and asset values.

The retailer, whose budget furniture, clothes and homeware businesses span four continents, is now focused on lowering its nearly 10 billion-euro (R180.7bn) debt by selling assets and parts of its core businesses, like a potential listing of Pepco Group in Europe.

- Reuters

Huge fine for former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste for insider trading

Former Steinhoff CEO and three other people have been fined around R241m for insider trading by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).
News
4 months ago

DA clears leader Mmusi Maimane of any 'financial illegality' in Steinhoff car and Cape Town home matters

The battle of the leadership of the DA took another twist on Friday after an investigation found in favour of the party's under-siege leader Mmusi ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X