We’re punished for being poor, says community
Eskom cuts power for over 300 Soweto families failing to pay arrears
Over 300 families in Soweto have been left stranded without electricity by Eskom for over nine months after failing to pay their arrears.
Resident Junior Nkosi from Mofolo said in his area, 82 houses have been without electricity for eight months. "We decided to stop paying the electricity because we were being overcharged and we were also promised prepaid meter boxes," said Nkosi...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.