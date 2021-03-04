South Africa

We’re punished for being poor, says community

Eskom cuts power for over 300 Soweto families failing to pay arrears

04 March 2021 - 08:30

Over 300 families in Soweto have been left stranded without electricity by Eskom for over nine months after failing to pay their arrears. 

Resident Junior Nkosi from Mofolo said in his area, 82 houses have been without electricity for eight months. "We decided to stop paying the electricity because we were being overcharged and we were also promised prepaid meter boxes," said Nkosi...

