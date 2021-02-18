Municipality has reduced Vaal townships into dusty, stinky dumps
Emfuleni tsotsis have killed my community
Some of my earliest memories of SA's turbulent political life are through two events that occurred in the early '90s. The first was when Nelson Mandela came to Sebokeng in the Vaal after the Sebokeng massacre in 1991 in which 39 people were shot dead at a night vigil. He was received at the home of Lucky Kamolane, the then chairperson of the ANC Sebokeng branch. His house was just around the corner from my house...
