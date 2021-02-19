'Increase will deter more people from paying'
Electricity price hike a blow to Soweto residents
Residents in Soweto say the 15.63% electricity tariff increase will cripple them.
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) was this week ordered by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to allow Eskom to recover R10bn in allowable revenue from consumers in the 2021/2022 financial year, throwing ordinary citizens into turmoil...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.