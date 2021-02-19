'Increase will deter more people from paying'

Electricity price hike a blow to Soweto residents

Residents in Soweto say the 15.63% electricity tariff increase will cripple them.



The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) was this week ordered by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to allow Eskom to recover R10bn in allowable revenue from consumers in the 2021/2022 financial year, throwing ordinary citizens into turmoil...