Under-pressure entrepreneurs feel they can't absorb any further costs

Sifile yi-Eskom: Power hike 'squeezing life' out of small business

Small businesses that are already facing serious financial pressures due to the pandemic have described the electricity increase that comes into effect in April as "a squeeze of the little life they have left in their operations".



On Tuesday, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria granted Eskom an order which allows the power utility to increase electricity prices by 15.63% on April 1...