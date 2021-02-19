Under-pressure entrepreneurs feel they can't absorb any further costs
Sifile yi-Eskom: Power hike 'squeezing life' out of small business
Small businesses that are already facing serious financial pressures due to the pandemic have described the electricity increase that comes into effect in April as "a squeeze of the little life they have left in their operations".
On Tuesday, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria granted Eskom an order which allows the power utility to increase electricity prices by 15.63% on April 1...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.