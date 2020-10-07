Assets seized but NPA believes there is more out there

Tender tycoon Edwin Sodi lived in lap of luxury

Edwin Sodi was living a high life, but all that came down crashing in a dramatic way after the asset forfeiture unit of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) swooped on his properties, including luxury vehicles and a palatial mansion in Johannesburg yesterday.



But some of the luxury vehicles and properties the state sought to seize could not be found by close of business. The NPA took aim at 29 vehicles and 27 properties, 19 active accounts and household goods belonging to Sodi and his company Blackhead Consulting...